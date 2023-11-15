'Today’s budget is ‘Yeeko Fie Budget’, it will be the last this government will present' – Drivers union

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The True Drivers Union has predicted that the 2024 budget statement to be presented before the parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 15, 2023, will be the last for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Yaw Berimah, the spokesperson for the group, says the government has been insensitive to the people, and some of them are disappointed in campaigning for the party.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he posited that he and some other transport operators believe the government has failed Ghanaians.



He said under John Dramani Mahama, a litre of petrol was below GH¢4, and one gallon was GH¢14, but under Nana Addo, a litre of petrol is GH¢14.



“I am one of those who campaigned for Nana Addo. At the time Dr. Bawumia was telling us Ghanaians were suffering, a litre of petrol was below GH¢4, and a gallon was GH¢14. But today, a litre of petrol is GH¢14 under Akufo-Addo. So if you tell me Nana Addo has managed this economy well, then it is up to you. He has failed woefully.



I know you will ask me about the budget statement. But I want to state that we have nothing to tell them. They should do whatever they want to do. I know the budget statement to be delivered is ‘Yeeko Fie Budget’. We thank them for messing up after we campaigned for them.”

The union and some other drivers’ associations have expressed their strong support for the establishment of a 24-hour economy, as announced by former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to them, the policy represents more than a mere adjustment in operational hours; it signifies a paradigm shift challenging the existing norms.



The TOAG, representing various drivers’ associations, believes that the establishment of a 24-hour economy signifies more than just an extension of operational hours; it marks a paradigm shift challenging the traditional constraints of time.



In a press statement dated November 13, 2023, Nana Owiredu, Deputy National Secretary of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, emphasised that this transformation would serve as a catalyst for heightened productivity and foster a more responsive and accessible government.



“The 24-hour economy will encourage our workforce to unleash a realm of accessibility previously confined by the constraints of time. We, the Transport Operators, are solidly in support of this proposal, as it ensures access to fueling stations at any time without the fear of closure. This initiative will dismantle the barriers of time and usher us into an era of unprecedented convenience for drivers, passengers, and the entire country.”