Togbe Afede XIV announces plans to commercialize Hearts of Oak's Pobiman facilities

The Pobiman project | File photo

Executive Board chairman of Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed plans to commercialize the Pobiman facilities as a means to bolster the club’s financial resources.

This announcement came during the 5th Annual General Meeting of the club members, held at the Civil Servant’s Auditorium in the Ministries district of Accra today.



The Pobiman Project, a visionary undertaking by the club, is set to transform the existing infrastructure into a state-of-the-art facility.



Upon completion, the project will encompass a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, Gymnasium, Training Centers with multiple pitches, Laundry facilities, a Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen, and a Dining Hall.



This ambitious project, initiated two years ago, has already seen several phases completed and is currently being utilized by the club to enhance its training and accommodation capabilities.

Togbe Afede XIV expressed his optimism about the project’s potential, stating, “The Pobiman project will be commercialized to earn the club more revenue, we have being approached by some clubs to use the facilities; we would soon be releasing some to be used by these clubs. We are committed to transforming the image of Hearts of Oak.”



The decision to commercialize these facilities is part of the club’s strategy to generate additional revenue streams. By making these world-class amenities available to a broader audience, Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club aims to secure a more stable financial future, allowing them to invest in player development, infrastructure, and ultimately, the pursuit of football excellence.



This bold step towards commercialization not only showcases the club’s commitment to growth and improvement but also its dedication to maintaining its status as one of Ghana’s premier football institutions.