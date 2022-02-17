Tollbooth workers are still being paid – Ghana Highway Authority

Tollbooth workers are yet to be reassigned

The Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Highway Authority, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, has stated that workers under the authority have continued to receive salaries despite the shutting down of the tollbooths.



The transport ministry last year, closed down all tollbooths in the country following a directive from the Minister of roads and highways after the 2022 budget was presented in parliament.

Speaking to Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast show, Mr. Nasir Ahmed Yartey said, “At the time when the government suspended the collection of tolls last year, government announced that no toll worker would be disadvantaged, it means that no toll worker will be sent home and so since November, every toll worker has continued to receive their pay, we have two sets of workers, one set has been employed by the Ghana Highway Authority and the other set by a private company, as at December January, all the toll workers working with the Ghana Highway Authority have received their pay”.



He also mentioned the government is fulfilling its promise of making sure that the toll workers are taken care of because, with the intervention of the minister and the proper stakeholders, toll workers under the private company have also been paid.



“We had a little challenge, but the Minister met with the stakeholders and as I speak to you, payment for those sets of workers have also been made”, he said.



When asked where the government is getting the funds to pay toll workers considering the fact that their operations were shut down due to low productivity, he mentioned that the government has made provisions for that as captured in the dualization budget included in the 2022 budget.