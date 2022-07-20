0
Menu
Business

Tomato industry in Ghana has collapsed – Peasant farmers

Mr. Charles Nyaaba, Head Of Programmes And Advocacy.jfif Peasant Farmers Association Programmes Officer, Charles Nyaaba

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Food shortage to hit Ghana, Peasant farmers

Buy food in bulk, Peasant farmers advise Ghanaians

Most staple foods are imported, Charles Nyaaba

Peasant Farmers Association Programmes Officer, Charles Nyaaba, has said Ghana's tomato industry has tumbled.

He attributed the collapse to the lack of attention by government towards the local production of this crop and the agricultural sector as a whole.

Speaking on TV3's Sunrise show on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Charles Nyaaba stated that most staple foods are imported, hence, the reason for the wobbling state of the economy.

“Our tomato industry in Ghana has collapsed because they don’t pay attention to our local production, they then go to Burkina Faso,” he said.

"Most of our staple foods are imported. The figures we are seeing now are likely to continue," Charles Nyaaba added.

Meanwhile, peasant farmers in March this year projected food shortages in the country.

According to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, consumers should purchase food items like maize, rice, millet, among others in bulk and store them because food prices are going to escalate.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Atta Mills tomb: Samuel Atta Mills slams Koku Anyidoho
Rev. Owusu Bempah laments hardship
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Related Articles: