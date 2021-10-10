Tomatoes in season, sharp drop in prices

Tomatoes

Source: GNA

Tomatoes are in season with the basket selling for as low as 50 cedis in some markets in Accra.

A box of Tomatoes is also selling as low as 100 cedis or at most 200 cedis at the farm gate, while the same box sells for about 800 cedis or 700 cedis in some markets in Accra.



Earlier in the year, the paint bucket, which now sells for 15 cedis or 20 cedis depending on which market one is buying from, was selling for 50 cedis.

Some people have cited transportation costs as reasons the commodity is still a bit pricey in Accra as compared to buying it from the farm gate or in the rural communities.



Some conversations around the commodity on social media is suggesting that, the country should dialogue about how to preserve the commodity to ensure price stability throughout the year.