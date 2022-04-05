Tourism Authority closes down 6 facilities ahead of Kwahu Easter and Paragliding Festival

Kwahu Easter Paragliding festival

Kwahu Easter returns after 2 years of absence

Sensitization exercise to ward off unsuspecting tourists



'We will close down all those illegal operators', GTA



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), is currently embarking on an intensive inspection exercise to ensure that hotels, entertainment centers, food and beverage operating joints and their facilities in and around Kwahu are fit for purpose even as the Easter festivities approach.



The Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival has not been celebrated in the past two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



A team led by the Ghana Tourism Authority and personnel from the Ghana Police service has so far, closed down about 6 facilities

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Frederick Adjei- Rudolph, said the GTA stated that, “this exercise that we are conducting is very strategic. This is to ensure there that sanity prevails in the hospitality sector during the Easter festivities. You’d admit that during the Kwahu Easter festivities, those involved in the food and drinks, hotels, and entertainment are heavily patronized. Rates are quite high. The GTA is doing this to make sure that those who have not been given accreditation from the GTA do not operate.”



“With the assistance of the Police Service, we will close down all those illegal operators. We would monitor and make sure that the rooms will be up to standard, and that it has everything that is supposed to be in the room. And also, the services provided in the facilities are up to standard, and patrons feel secure and satisfied with the services they receive in the facilities. We are going to be very firm, yet fair, in carrying out our responsibility.”



He however called for the collaboration of the various stakeholders to ensure that the festivities go on smoothly.



“We are not targeting any facility operator, the law mandates us to do monitoring, checks, enforcement anytime and any day we choose, and we feel this is the best time to carry out these activities. We want everyone coming for the festivities, to feel secure and satisfied. We do not want anything that would tarnish the image of GTA.”



“Furthermore, we want the people to understand and cooperate with us, as it is in the best interest of the region, the people, and the nation at large.”