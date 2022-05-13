Tourism Minister unveils Asamoah Gyan as Goodwill Ambassador

Asamoah Gyan and the Minister for Tourism

Source: GNA

On Thursday, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, unveiled Asamoah Gyan as one of Ghana’s Tourism Goodwill Ambassadors.

At a short ceremony to unveil the renowned footballer, the Minister said Gyan had gained prominence worldwide. It was important to appreciate him as a country and tap into his expertise and connections around the world to promote Ghana’s tourism.



He said as a tourism goodwill ambassador, it was important for him to identify local tourist sites in Ghana, patronize and advertise them for people, both locally and internationally, to be attracted to them and visit them regularly.



“Be the light for Ghana’s tourism. When you visit such places, portray good images about them and show to the world through your influential social media handles, for people to be encouraged to also visit, and it will have a great impact on the Ghanaian economy.”



Gyan commended the Minister and government for reposing in him such confidence to be able to project Ghana’s tourism in the global space.

He said as a footballer, he had gone a long way in his career to project Ghana to the world and would try his best to also showcase Ghana tourism in any way.



Gyan assured the Minister that he would not relent in his efforts to use his exposure and expertise to help portray Ghana’s tourism destination globally not only to improve the local economy but also to make Ghana the preferred tourism destination in the world.



“I have been a very patriotic citizen of the nation, and this unveiling has come at the right time for me, and I am hopeful and ready to deliver to the admiration of all Ghanaians.”