Tourism, agricultural industries can change Ghana’s unemployment situation - Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: GNA

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency has stated that Ghana's unemployment situation could change drastically if the tourism sector was well developed.

He said tourism had the potential to generate a lot of income through the creation of millions of jobs for the young people to transform the socio-economic fortunes of the country, saying if that sector was developed every aspect of the economy would improve.



Mr Agyapong was responding to a question posed by a participant who wanted to know what his plans were to reduce unemployment if he became President of Ghana at a fourth in the series of 'Guidance Conference' held in Sunyani on the theme: 'The Youth-Our Future Hope''.



The conference is a platform created by the MP to bring hope to young Ghanaians through motivational messages and sharing of life experiences by him and other selected individuals who are well-established socio-economically.



Touching on agricultural development, Mr Agyapong also a business magnate said the area of mechanisation was the huge driving force for the sector and if well-managed, it would boost food production, generate income, and create wealth to boost the nation’s economy.

He indicated the mechanisation drive would be focused on the northern and the Afram plains areas with naturally flat-level lands of the country to promote large scale commercial and suitable types of farming.



Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality of Bono Region who chaired the event commended the MP for the Guidance initiative, saying “guidance and skill development is the key to transforming the youth.”



Okokyeredom Ako II, also the Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs advised the youth to always distinguish between their needs and wants and prioritise those needs that best suited the moment.



He further advised young entrepreneurs to start a business with whatever small capital but not a loan since they might forever be indebted to banks, which had the tendency to affect the progress of the business.