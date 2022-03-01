Tourism is back; thanks to domestic campaign - GTA

Logo of Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: GNA

Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says the introduction of the domestic tourism campaign by the Authority has helped the sector bounce back after the devastating effect of COVID-19.

He said the regional tourism campaign launched in 2021 by the President created an industry-wide tourism wholesale package for on-selling by operators.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Mr Kusi said the campaign so far had yielded positive results, especially because of the introduction of the professional training for industry players by the GTA through the Ghana Cares Obaatampa Programme and the nationwide vaccination process.



He noted that Ghana’s ability to manage the pandemic very well also had a positive impact on the sector as businesses were able to bounce back swiftly with the support from various stakeholders, including government.



“These timely interventions by the government and stakeholders have helped industry players to be able to start full operations after the effect of the pandemic.”



Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, Executive Secretary, Ghana Tourism Federation said the introduction of the campaign was timely as it had helped in the development of a strong local tourism sector.

He noted that the tourism and hospitality sector in 2020 was challenged in productivity and performance, and that the domestic tourism campaign became more important with COVID-19 and its attendant uncertainties in demand and widespread travel restrictions.



Mr Frimpong said the industry had always been a resilient one so there were signs of rebound as travel restrictions were eased and vaccination campaigns rolled out.



"Confidence in travel is gradually picking up because of the vaccines. Consumers are beginning to travel again because their confidence is rising as more people get vaccinated and safe mobility gradually restored."



He said: "The good thing is that all surveys conducted point to the fact that everyone is hopeful. I, therefore, wish to encourage all Ghanaians to get vaccinated because that is the only way out now."