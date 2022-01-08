Tourism is Ghana's new economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, leading member of the NPP

Over one million people visited Ghana for Year of Return 2019 – Report

Gabby Otchere leads conversation on how Ghana can be a major tourism economy



Ghana is growing fast into the global Christmas destination – Gabby Otchere-Darko



A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has intuited that tourism is the next big thing for Ghana.



According to him, the incessant arrival of foreigners and Ghanaians abroad into the country, during the yuletide, must be a national conversation on how to make the country more attractive for tourists in the coming years.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Otchere-Darko noted that the country has witnessed a major boost in tourism since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the Year of Return in 2019.



"A necessary national conversation this year is how we build Ghana better into a major tourism economy.” He noted on social media.

The ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ was a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.



It can be recalled that in a UN report, about 1.1 million people arrived in Ghana in 2019 in anticipation of the event.



Since the launch of the initiative, several members of the African diaspora seem to have made Ghana their destination for the Christmas and New Year holidays.



It was in this light that Gabby Otchere-Darko in a bid to wade in the development noted that, “Ghana is growing fast into the global Christmas destination, especially for young people. Tourism is more our new economy.”



Below is Gabby Otchere-Darko’s tweet:



