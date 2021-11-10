Toyota Ghana ushers new measure for car owners to access affordable spare parts

The 'Team Toyota' was launched on November 10, 2021

Automobile giant, Toyota Ghana Company Limited, has outdoored a new measure seeking to provide vehicle owners with an avenue to access and purchase affordable spare parts.



Known as the IAM Parts initiative under the trade name; ‘Team Toyota’, the unique spare parts project offers garages the opportunity to partner with Toyota to supply genuine aftermarket spare parts to customers.



Speaking at a ceremony to launch the Team Toyota project on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Managing Director of Toyota Ghana Limited, Kohji Yanaka said the principle behind this project is to provide a reliable supply chain for the sale of spare parts at rather affordable prices.



“With the growing units of Toyota vehicles in operation and maintenance cost being a concern for many transport owners, it has become imperative to identify innovative ways to close the gap spare parts support for new cars and used ones.”

“We conducted a market survey recently and realised that quite a number of Toyota used car customers have a preference for second-grade parts that are genuine and affordable in the pre-own car segment. It is to satisfy this market demand that Toyota Motor Corporation has developed a unique product”



Kohji Yanaka added that to achieve these goals of this new business module, it is vital for collaboration to be fostered among stakeholders and customers.



Iddrisu Seidu, After Sale Manager at Toyota Ghana Limited, said the premise of the ‘Toyota Team’ initiative is to reach out to a category of its customers who are especially using older vehicles which are rather costly to maintain.



“With this survey that we conducted, we went into discussion with our manufacturers and come up with a second channel part that allows us to service older vehicles at relatively good maintenance cost that allows users to keep the cars on the road and by this, we want to cover areas of our customers base which we have not been able to cover,” Iddrisu Seidu explained.



At the moment some four garages in the country have been selected to roll out the Team Toyota initiative.