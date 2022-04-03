Trade Minister touts Automotive Development Policy as masterpiece for African countries

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has said that Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy has become a masterpiece, presenting itself as a template for other sub-Sahara African countries to adopt.

He also noted that the country is currently hosting five (5) of the six (6) leading automobile companies in the world due to the confidence in the Ghanaian economy.



On Thursday, 31st March, 2022, Mr Kyerematen joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Mike Whitfield, Managing Director for Nissan Africa and the Management of Japan Motors Trading Company to commission the state-of-the-art Nissan Assembly Plant Located in the Tema Industrial Area, near Cocoa Processing Company.



The US$9 million assembly plant which has the capacity to produce 11,593 units of vehicles per shift per annum and 31,666 vehicles annually per three shifts, is a partnership between Japan Motors of Ghana and the Nissan Motor Corporation.



The plant would be assembling the All-New Nissan Navara, Almera and the Peugeot 3008 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Peugeot Landtrek Pick up vehicles.



Mr Kyerematen said “It is remarkable to note that Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy has become the masterpiece, presenting itself as a template for other sub-Sahara African countries to adopt.



“Additionally, the country is currently hosting five (5) of the six (6) leading automobile companies in the world due to the confidence in the Ghanaian economy.