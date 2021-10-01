Trade Ministry establishes joint taskforce to resolve Ghana-Nigeria retail trade impasse

GUTA and NUTAG have been in a trade war over the latter's presence in retail

A Joint Implementation Taskforce composed of representatives of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) and the Nigeria Union of Traders Association, Ghana (NUTAG), has been established.



The taskforce is to implement the provisions of a new framework of engagement for the participation of Nigerian nationals in retail in Ghana.



This was contained in a press release by the Ministry of Trade and Industry following a high-level bilateral meeting between Ghana and Nigeria in respect of the participation of Nigerian nationals in retail trade in the country.

“The Joint Taskforce co-chaired by a senior representative of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) and a representative of Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, met on three occasions, first on 10th August 2021, second on 13th August 2021 and subsequently on 31st August 2021.



“The deliberations in these meetings were inconclusive which has resulted in public comments from both GUTA and NUTAG on disagreements between the two parties, in the implementation of the agreed framework of engagement for the participation of Nigerian nationals in retail trade in Ghana,” the statement read in part.



On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the taskforce will hold its next meeting, hoping to come to a resolution on this growing impasse.



The ministry has therefore asked for both parties to refrain from taking any further actions that might mar the ongoing process.



“Against this background, the Ministry requests the leadership of GUTA and NUTAG to refrain from further press releases, the closure of shops, and any other actions in respect of this matter until the convening of the next meeting of the Taskforce,” it stated.