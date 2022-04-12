Trade Ministry to roll out specific regulations for cement industry

Michael Okyere Baafi is Deputy Trade Minister

Quality of cement should be prioritized

Trade Ministry to develop holistic approach to cement production



Cement manufacturers must uphold standards



Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Okyere Baafi, has stated that the ministry is rolling out measures to ensure that quality products are manufactured for the housing industry.



According to the Ministry, the regulations will cause players in the industry to uphold standards.



He stated that some cement manufacturers are only after quantity whiles neglecting the quality of the cement they produce.

Addressing cement manufacturers, the Minister said, “Now a foreigner or a Ghanaian can just say that I’m starting a cement factory, let me just write to Ghana Standards authority or the EPA and take permit that’s all, others are only taking interest in doing quantity or a lot and selling it cheaply without taking so much interest in quality s that’s why we are looking at coming up with very specific regulations to regulate activities.”



Speaking during a training session for masons and cement manufacturers, the Ministry also noted that it is important to note the type of cement to use for particular buildings.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







