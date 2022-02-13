Trade and Investment Forum Africa to be launched Feb 23

Official logo of the Ghana-Nigeria Trade & Investment Forum

The Ghana-Nigeria Trade & Investment Forum, a nonprofit networking platform, established to promote trade and investment opportunities amongst traders, small medium and large scale corporations in Ghana and neighboring Nigeria is set to be launched later this month.

The platform which is also known as the Trade and Investment Forum Africa (TIFA) will bring about business collaboration within Africa and help in identifying business opportunities through the systemic exchange of information.



Speaking to the press ahead of the launch scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, Executive Director, Bola Akinsanya said the “idea was conceived out of an effort to find a solution to challenges of inter border trading."



Mr. Akinsanya noted that "in order to achieve an economically integrated Africa, the network's main objective will be to bring about business collaborations within the continent and help in identifying business opportunities.”



“As a resources center for trade & investment, we shall collaborate through legislative organ to facilitate policy that will promote the economic value of businesses within Africa,” he added.

The forum will host top government officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, top business executives from the business community in both countries, and top business consultants & corporate structure experts.



Other key members of the organization are Ruth Osei Brown, Engr Ajagunna and Dr. Adebayo Azeez.



The three core pillars of the Ghana-Nigeria Trade & Investment Forum are Trade, Investment, and Advisory services.



The launch will take place at the AH Hotel, East Legon, Accra at 5 pm.