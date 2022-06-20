Trade meets showbiz at Made in Ghana UK Festival June 25 and 26

The 2022 Made in Ghana UK Festival will bring together leading Ghanaian and international brands

The 2022 Made in Ghana UK Festival is scheduled to take place in London on June 25 and 26.

The event will bring together leading Ghanaian and international brands under one roof to exhibit their various products as well as broker business ties and relations.



It is being held under the patronage of Ghana’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Papa Owusu Ankomah, the Honorable Thomas Mbomba, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, His Majesty Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area, and the Cultural Affairs Department of the Office the Mayor of London.



The event will be held at the East Wintergarden, E14 5NX London from 9 am to 11 pm daily.

Organizers say innovative Ghanaian goods and services; plus, plenty of business networking will feature while there will be a rich experience of a special durbar of Chiefs featuring an excellent showcase of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.



An after-event concert continues after 6 pm each nite at the same venue with performances from the UK’s favourite Fuse ODG, Samini, Okyeame Kwame, Wendy Shay, Jupitar, and many other acts.



2022 Made in Ghana UK Festival is sponsored by Ghana Post, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Loncha, Salt Media, and National Lottery Authority.