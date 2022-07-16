0
Menu
Business

Traders cash in at NPP’s annual delegates conference

Npp Conf Photos 333.png NPP paraphernalia on sale

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP paraphernalia on sale

NPP annual delegates conference happening at Accra Sports Stadium

Sales picking up, traders

Traders are already cashing in on the ongoing NPP’s annual delegates conference. A key characteristic of the conference is the flamboyance of the NPP’s blue, white, and red colours.

Also, NPP scarfs, caps, beads, and flags among other artifacts have been displayed for sale.

Notable among the inscriptions on these artifacts is “Break the 8” as the party hopes to win the upcoming 2024 elections.

Hundreds have thronged the stadium as all is set for the election of new executives of the New Patriotic Party.

The traders told GhanaWeb that despite the harsh economic conditions, sales are picking up gradually.

They are, however, optimistic that their wares will be sold to the party supporters and delegates who keep trooping into the venue.









SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Related Articles: