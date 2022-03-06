Traders cash in on Ghana's birthday

Goods displayed outside the Cape Coast Stadium

Source: GNA

The welcoming ambiance of Cape Coast Sports Stadium and environs has become a bustling hub of economic activities at the 65th Independence Anniversary celebration in the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast.

Many food vendors set up their posts days before the event with latecomers scrambling for any available space.



All the typical Ghanaian delicacies are available with all kinds of drinks ranging from soft to hard liquor as scores are seen busily enjoying a variety of dishes.



Key among them are; waakye, porridge, fried yam, Khebab, Fante Kenkey, and fried fish.



Eating traditional foods from the historic land of Cape Coast is one of the most exciting experiences of the culture and customs of the region aside the ambiance of the castle, forts, and enviable academic institutions.



Fati Mohammed, a food vendor told the Ghana News Agency, that she booked her place over a week ago and ensured that her children took turns sleeping close to the stadium to safeguard the 'strategic position' she had selected.

"That is what I do anytime there are programmes here," she said.



One other activity that is significant is the sale of paraphernalia with keen competition between the various salespersons who rush towards incoming patrons in an attempt to outsmart each other.



The paraphernalia include hats, fans, slippers, hand bands, scarfs, key holders, flags, and t-shirts.



Madam Beatrice Adade, a trader, told the GNA that she started recording increase at about 0530hours when patrons started trooping in.



She said she had sold all her wares this morning and was helping a friend to sell hers.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency also indicated that many of the hotels in the metropolis are fully booked up.



At the venue, dozens of photographers are seen busily competing for attention to take photographs of party bigwigs, friends, and relatives at the grounds.



Radio and television stations from Greater Accra, Ashanti, and other Regions, have pitched camps to cover the event live.



The celebration is on the theme; "Working together, bouncing back together."



In attendance are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, Ms. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, First and Second Ladies, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.