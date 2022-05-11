Traders cry out over increment in commodities and low patronage

Increase in prices of tomatoes, onions, cassava, and other commodities is unbearable

Some traders at the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra have pleaded with the government to put effective measures in place to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.

The traders lamented that the increase in prices of tomatoes, onions, mango, yam, cassava, and other commodities is unbearable.



According to the traders who spoke to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, the continuous increment in prices is hurting their businesses.



The traders noted that the situation has made it difficult for them to make enough sales since their customers are unable to purchase items as they used to in the past.



Others also told them some customers move away when the traders mention the prices of the commodities.



Tomato traders complained bitterly that the price of tomatoes has moved from Ghc900 to Ghc3,000.

"We are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to intervene. We are going into financial struggles. The price of tomatoes is expensive. President Akufo-Addo is our father. We want him to address the financial struggles.



"The price has moved from Ghc900 to Ghc3,000. The cheapest you can get is Ghc2,000,” a trader said.



