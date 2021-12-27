Traders express mixed feelings over Christmas sales

Ghanaians shop in preparation for Christmas and New year

Some sellers say they are making good sales



Last year's Christmas sales were better, Traders



Checks at the busiest trading centre in Accra, Makola market, has revealed that some traders are cashing in, while others claim they are not.



According to some of the traders, previous years have been marginally better than the year 2021. Christmas in Ghana is generally characterized by the purchasing of food, clothes, hampers, and other gift items.



Over the years, traders experience a major hike in sales since consumers tend to consume more and engage in various celebrations in preparation for the new year. However, the story has been a mixture of both positive and negative as some sellers say they have made good sales and others claim they have not.

A meat seller at the Makola market tells GhanaWeb, “It has been very bad, getting to two months now, they’ve not been purchasing the goods and they’ve increased the price too. So for me for instance, at first I have 12cedis 13cedis, but now the prices have gone up to 15 and 17cedis and because of that buyers cannot afford it much. For example, instead of one buying 10pieces they now buy just 5pieces."



Meanwhile, the situation is different with a jewelry seller. According to her, sales have been good during the festive season even though there is a bit of competition between traders.



“People are in the town, they are buying, prices have been increased but people are buying because when it is time for Christmas like this, people want to dress up so they are in town and they are buying. If anyone says they are not buying that is not true. The sellers are a lot and so sales have been a bit competitive but they are buying,” she said.



Some sid they made an appreciable amount of sales last year than they are doing this year.



“It is just by the grace of God that we can sell our goods when we come to the market. Comparing this year to the previous years, sales have not been so good. Last year was so much better”, another trader lamented.

On the other hand, some smoked and dried fish sellers say they have sold to their satisfaction due to the nature of their goods. They say dresses, shoes and jewellery and the provisions market are the ones making massive sales during the season.



Watch the video below:







