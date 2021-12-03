Traders in Kumasi demand load-shedding timetable

There's erratic power supply in Kumasi

Traders in Kumasi are demanding a load-shedding timetable following the erratic power supply in that part of the country.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, some of the traders recounted the negative impact of the power cuts on their lives and businesses.



“We have to be provided with time table so that we will know that today I have light, and tomorrow I don’t have so that I will schedule my activities to fit it. They have to just give us the timetable so w[that we know we are in the load shedding period,” a trader said.



Another added “It has affected me in many ways and one of them is when it started I went out and before I realise my gadgets have spoiled."



“Secondly when it goes off and comes on you realise that the credit on your meter reduces and none is telling us anything. They should says something, at least we should known when we have lights and when we don’t have lights.”



“We use machines todo our work so if there is no power , no work and if there is work no employment so the effect is so huge that we really need power to do business,” another trader said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has reiterated its assurance to restore power supply to Kumasi.



GRIDCo says since its 330kV Aboadze to Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso was damaged by a communication tower, all efforts have been put in place to deal with the situation.



The Ashanti Region has since November 9, been experiencing darkness during the peak hours that’s 6 pm to 11 pm each night.



The situation, according to the overlord of Ashanti Kingdom, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destroyed all his home appliances.



Speaking in an interview on the Sunrise show on 3FM on Thursday, the Director of Northern Network Services at GRIDCo, Ing. Vincent Boakye assured that “by 20th December, the intermittent power cuts will stop”.

“It will stop on or before 20,” he stressed.



He added “we intend to improve on the services but the information wasn’t put out the way it was expected.



“What we beg of the people of greater Kumasi is to bear with us because it goes off depending on the load of the day. It will mostly go off in the evenings between 6pm and 11pm”.