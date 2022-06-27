0
Traders lament low patronage of goods in Oti Region

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Traders in Nkwanta, Oti Region, are bitterly complaining of low patronage of their goods.

The traders lamented that their regular sales have reduced because customers cannot buy due to the hikes in prices.

According to the traders, it was not intentional for them to increase their goods since the source they buy from is constantly increasing their prices.

Madam Danso Mary, who sells clothes in the market, said she travels to Togo to buy them, but whenever she comes back, it becomes tough for her.

She disclosed that her customers always complain about the prices.

She indicated that the Togo currency is now higher than the cedi and it’s affecting their business.

Several others wondered how they would be able to repay the loans they took to boost their businesses when the time was due.

They have therefore pleaded with the government to put in measures to address what they described as harsh economic conditions.

