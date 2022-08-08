0
Menu
Business

Traders ready to demonstrate against government over cedi depreciation - GUTA President

President Of GUTA GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has disclosed that Ghanaian traders are poised to demonstrate against government over the free fall of the local currency against major trading currencies.

He stressed that traders fear their businesses will collapse if the Cedi keeps depreciating.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News' The Probe programme on Sunday, August 8, 2022, Dr Joseph Obeng said, “the exacerbating tension that is coming from the trading committee is huge...they believe that if nothing is done about their businesses, their businesses are going to collapse in perpetuity so they are calling for a serious demonstration.”

Speaking in the same vein, GUTA in a press release copied to GhanaWeb stated categorically that their businesses are bleeding to death due to the high exchange rate.

The Association also added that the increase in the monetary policy rate has led to a high lending rate in the country.

“Businesses have reached a situation where their survival is seriously threatened...we are calling on the government, as a matter of urgency, to reconvene the Foreign Exchange Committee that was set up a few years ago by the Finance Ministry which involved all relevant stakeholders, to help find an immediate solution," part of the GUTA release read.

Read GUTA's press release below;



ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Related Articles: