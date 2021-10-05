Traders selling expired goods will be dealt with - FDA

FDA boss, Delese Darko

• As Christmas nears, several goods may be sold at a relatively cheaper price

• Some of these cheap products have their expiry dates elapsing



• The FDA has warned traders to desist from selling such expired and dented products



Head of Food Safety Department at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Jocelyn Agyakwa Amusah, has noted that traders who sell expired, bloated or dented goods during Christmas will be dealt with according to the law.



She explained that traders are prohibited from selling products that have their expiry dates elapsing. Failure to adhere to this directive she says, will have them sanctioned.

Jocelyn Agyakwa Amusah said ahead of the yuletide, the FDA has intensified its surveillance system and the surveillance officers are ensuring that expired, bloated or dented products are taken off the shelves and market.



In an interview with CitiBusiness News, she said, “Every year as you know, FDA will intensify its surveillance system. So currently we have auditors all around and as we get to the festive season, we intensify such operations so the surveillance officers are looking out for products that are expired or bloated or dented. We look out for all these things and so these are things that we will ensure are off the shelves.”



“Once we realize that you are selling expired products, definitely the law will deal with you accordingly. In the first place you are not supposed to be selling products that have their expiry dates elapsing, so the law will definitely deal with you and there are a number of sanctions, so depending on what we see, it will be dealt with accordingly,” she stated.



She, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to look out for the expiry date of products they buy from the market to avoid buying unwholesome products.