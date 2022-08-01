Transact business with registered brokers – GAREB cautions

Real estate houses

President of the Ghana Association of Real Estate Brokers (GAREB), Jacob Ansong, has cautioned individuals to avoid dealing with unregistered brokers to avoid being defrauded.

According to him, a lot of individuals present themselves as agents without having the requisite facilities and certificates to operate, yet, take money from persons without rendering any services to them. This he said, is tarnishing the image of brokers.



“We are in a net, come to those who are inside and do business with them. We have members who have identification cards, so if you meet them with the card, you can call the association to verify before doing any business with them,” he said during a discussion on the Home Owners show on Metro Television on the topic ‘Affordable Housing: the Role of Real Estate Brokers.



Mr. Ansong debunked allegations that the members of GAREB charge ‘moving fees’, but was quick to admit that there were fake persons posing as brokers.



“Professionally we do not charge but rather negotiate on behalf of our clients. Our percentage is at an agreed price. We only go and bargain down and not high, so professionally that is how we do our job.

GAREB, according to Mr. Ansong, is a well-structured association that has gone through all the necessary procedures to help developers and their clients arrive at good terms that make purchasing a property very easy.



Chief Executive Officer of CBC properties and also a founding member of GAREB, Chris Abossey, speaking on some of the factors that have contributed to the high prices of properties said the taste for luxurious building by buyers has been a factor.



He said that developers go through a lot in putting up such buildings, hence, cannot afford to sell at a lower price. This, he said, has had an effect on low income earners.



Mr. Abossey took the opportunity to advise individuals on the need to get land title from Lands Commission after getting all documentations including the indenture done to prevent future troubles.