Transform operating models, adapt to increasing policyholders' expectations – Practitioners told

Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC

Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, has urged key players in the insurance sector to transform their business and operating model in order to adapt to increasing policyholder expectations.

According to him, the landscape of the insurance sector for developing countries has been witnessing vast development and rapid change and therefore wants companies in Africa to follow suit.



Addressing participants at the opening session of the AIRDC and AISDAC educational conference in Accra on September 26, Dr. Justice Ofori said,



“The landscape of insurance especially in developing countries keeps changing due to rising policyholder expectations and technological development and as such, insurers and reinsurers have no choice but to transform their business and operating models to re-emerge stronger than before.”



“Key players from the global market seek to exploit these untapped opportunities. It is therefore important for regulators and practitioners alike to set requirements for guidance in this regard. Insurance business is built on trust and the commitment to fulfill promises, so a suitable dose of prudential supervision is necessary for it to grow and flourish,” Dr. Ofori added.



He however noted that although there are vast opportunities in the insurance sector, the market in developing countries still faces some notable challenges.



These include; trust in insurance, unhealthy competition, bad corporate governance practices and fluctuating boardroom ethics.

The AIRDC and AISDAC educational conference was on the theme; "Building Resilience in the heat of a Global Economic Tussle."



