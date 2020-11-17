Transitions wins CIMG Emerging Brand of the Year, 2019

Transitions announced the CIMG emerging brand of the year 2019

Ghana’s leading funeral service provider, Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited (EFSG) trading as "Transitions – The Funeral People", was announced as the winner for the CIMG EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR 2019 at the CIMG 31st National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony, held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

About the Awards



The Annual National Marketing Awards, organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) is one of Ghana’s oldest and most prestigious awards.



As has been the tradition, CIMG has been organizing these awards for the past 30 years to recognize individuals and corporate organisations who demonstrate exceptional performance within their various industries.



This year, the CIMG recognizes the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how this has forced organisations to find creative new ways of doing business. In relation to that, Transitions introduced its innovative “Private Burial Package” (a full funeral service bouquet inclusive of online funeral streaming), that was introduced as a first in the country.



Transitions will be rolling out other innovative packages to meet the varied cultural needs and expectations of their cherished clients in the country and beyond.



Genevieve Cornelius, the General Manager of Transitions dedicated this award to their cherished clients whose feedback continuously helps the business to provide their desired advantage at the client’s most difficult time.

Transitions recently won the 2020 Outstanding Funeral Service Company of the Year at the 2020 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana. ”My team and I are very happy about this second award within the same year and we believe these recognitions will continuously inspire us to provide our clients with innovative funeral solutions”.



Nicholas Nazor, in charge of Sales and Marketing informed the media that, as reflected by the award, Transitions recognizes the importance of marketing and in all their activities apply the best mix of marketing principles in alignment with the Ghanaian funeral cultures and beliefs.



Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Ltd (EFSG), trading as Transitions is the first fully integrated funeral service provider offering one stop shop for all funeral products and services. Transitions takes away the stress of planning and arrangement of funerals and ensures that the deceased gets a befitting burial.



Services offered include Funeral Arranging Services; Mortuary Services, Undertaking Services, Caskets, Chapel Hire & Reception Services, Hearse Services, Removal Services, Transitions Plan Policy (Insurance Plan), Repatriation Services, Graveside Decorations and more.



EFSG is a member of the Enterprise Group, a financial services group which comprises five operating companies: Enterprise Insurance Company, Enterprise Life Assurance Company, Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Properties and Transitions. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Enterprise Group also has operations in The Gambia.





