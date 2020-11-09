Transitions wins funeral service company of the year award

Source: Transitions

Ghana’s leading funeral service provider, Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited (EFSG) trading as "Transitions – The Funeral People", was announced as the winner for the 2020 Outstanding Funeral Service Company of the Year which was the only funeral category award at the 2020 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana on November 6, 2020.

The prestigious National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana is awarded based upon true, credible, and independently verifiable research of the satisfactory levels of customers who have come in contact with the awardees.



About the Awards



The 2020 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana is organized by Millennium Communications in partnership with Strategic Accountancy Africa. The award seeks to present a true reflection of customer reactions and responses to the various services offered by organizations and institutions.



The award recognizes outstanding brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Other awards were in the category of Banking, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Energy, amongst many others.



Genevieve Cornelius, the General Manager of Transitions dedicated the award to their numerous customers and expressed her gratitude for their support. She described the award as a onfirmation that the company is on track in fulfilling their mission of giving their customers their desired ADVANTAGE at all times.



She further pledged Transitions commitment to offering all families that come into contact with them quality, convenient, and affordable funeral services because “Ä good life deserves a Goodbye”

Nicholas Nazor, in charge of Sales and Marketing informed the media that earlier this year Transitions introduced “Private Burial Package” (Online funeral streaming), an innovative first of its kind funeral solution to cater for families that were challenged with organizing funeral services for their dearly departed ones during the COVID-19 lockdown period.



Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Ltd (EFSG), trading as Transitions is the first fully integrated funeral service provider offering one stop shop for all funeral products and services. Transitions takes away the stress of planning and arrangement of funerals and ensures that the deceased gets a befitting burial.



Services offered include Funeral Arranging Services; Mortuary Services, Undertaking Services, Caskets, Chapel Hire & Reception Services, Hearse Services, Removal Services, Transitions Plan Policy (Insurance Plan), Repatriation and Graveside Decorations.



EFSG is a member of the Enterprise Group, a financial services group which comprises five operating companies: Enterprise Insurance Company, Enterprise Life Assurance Company, Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Properties and Transitions. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Enterprise Group also has operations in The Gambia.





