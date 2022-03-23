Transnet impressed with developments at Port of Tema

Transnet delegation pictured with some members of GPHA’s management

Source: Eye on Port

A delegation from Transnet National Ports Authority in South Africa has visited the Port of Tema to understand the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s containerization strategy as well as share theirs in efforts to strengthen existing systems and bolster the good cooperation between the two organisations.

The group from Transnet also visited the Port of Tema, to draw lessons from the newly developed Liquefied National Gas (LNG) Terminal in Tema.



The delegation toured the Port of Tema including the MPS Terminal 3 and the new LNG terminal.



At the meeting with senior management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, GPHA’s team shared how it has been able to gain success in its hybrid system of port operations.



They were briefed on how GPHA is strategically positioning the Port of Tema as the sub-regional container hub, while the Port of Takoradi is being positioned as the oil and gas services hub for the West African sub-region.



The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje acknowledged the significance of continued bilateral relations between sister ports that would provide positive learning experiences.

Portfolio Director in charge of Mega Projects at the Durban Logistics Hub, Dr. Bridgette Gasa-Toboti, revealed that her outfit is preparing to build an LNG Terminal in the Port of Richard’s Bay in South Africa.



She said during the meeting with the management of the Tema LNG Terminal Company, “it was important for us to gain insight on a commercial structuring of an investment of this size. We spoke around the potential options for the technology that one must consider, and we spoke a lot around how to firm up a relationship across all partners including both public and private sector in order to effectively deliver an investment of this size.”



She praised the level of operational efficiency at the Port of Tema and did not rule out the possibility of partnerships between her outfit and GPHA in future.



Dr. Gasa-Toboti, said, “we have learnt a lot about the operational systems that are much more efficient for the Port of Tema which is also something that we are also looking at doing across our entire port system. We have also understood the focus of GPHA in how its value proposition should look like in the West region. For example, consider this port as a transshipment hub but also do anything necessary to grow the volumes of both import and export.”