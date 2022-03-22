0
Transparency is key in reliefs to ease economic pressures - Economist

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

“Government must be transparent on ways and means they are going to relieve Ghanaians of the current economic hardship”, says the Associate Professor, Finance Department – the University Of Ghana, Professor Lord Mensah.

Th academic appeared on the GTV Breakfast Show to discuss at length the economic concerns of the country, as well as solutions that government is implementing to provide the ordinary Ghanaian with ease.

He went on further to say that should the government cut down on its expenditure it will help mitigate the situation notwithstanding the fact that it will only make a positive impact ”if it also creates avenues that promote more inflows without having to accumulate more depth”.

