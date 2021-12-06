Transport crisis due to govt’s nuisance taxes on petroleum products – Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Commercial vehicle drivers have called off their strike

Resolve this strike by end of today, Duffuor



Akufo-Addo to meet drivers over strike



Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has attributed the public transport crisis to what he termed as nuisance taxes on petroleum products on the market.



He added that government has been insensitive to the plights of Ghanaians amidst the economic hardship in the country.



Duffour, therefore, called on government to look into the matter as soon as possible and devise strategies to end this problem by the close of day.

Reacting to the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners strike on Monday, December 6, 2021, the former finance minister said, “The public transport crisis is a testament to the insensitivity of the government’s nuisance taxes on petroleum products and their inconsistency with the reality of Ghanaians now. Resolutions must be reached today. Ghanaians cannot wake up to this tomorrow.”



In the early hours of Monday, December 6, Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners embarked on a sit-down strike.



Few hours later, the drivers rescinded their decision and resumed work.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo agreed to meet the leadership of the Coalition in the afternoon at the Presidency to have a stakeholder meeting to address their concerns.



This was disclosed to GhanaWeb business by the Head of communications of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, in an exclusive interview on Monday, December 6, 2021.

They noted that these commercial vehicle drivers have been ordered to go back to work.



Meanwhile, these commercial vehicle drivers are asking government to remove five taxes captured in the 2022 budget.



The five taxes and levies are the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, the Special Petroleum Tax, Energy Sector Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, and the Sanitation and Pollution Levy from the pump price of petroleum products.



