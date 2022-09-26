1
Transport fares increment: Concerned drivers give government one-week ultimatum

Bus Station Lorry Station Trotro Station1212 Trotro in Ghana

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group calling itself the Concerned Drivers Association in conjunction with the Floating Drivers Association has given a one-week ultimatum to the government and its leaders to address its request to increase transport fares by 30 percent.

According to the group, the leaders have been “quiet” about their request to increase transport fares by September 21, 2022.

In a statement signed by leaders of the group on September 26, 2022, they said, “We floating Drivers Association together with the Concerned drivers Association, and regional Chairmen wish to express our genuine disappointment in our association and Union leaders for keeping mute on the recently agreed 30% fare increment.”

They also noted that “this half-hearted attitude of the government and the leadership of our drivers’ Unions does not promote the welfare and income of persons in the commercial transport business.”

The Union stated that the hike in spare parts prices, lubricants, and fuel has made it necessary to increase transport fares.

“We are by this release giving our leaders a week ultimatum to implement the fare increment else we will do that ourselves,” parts of the release read.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
