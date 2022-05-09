Transport fares increment: GRTCC,GPRTU to meet transport ministry

Transport fares to go up

Commercial driver unions will meet the government on May 11, to discuss further, increments in transport fares.



The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GTRCC) in a statement on May 8, noted that the Transport Ministry is ready for a tripartite meeting between the council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to deliberate on a proposal for fare increment.



Signed by the General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, the GRTCC noted that the general public and commuters should disregard the purported upward adjustment of transport fares of 20%.



"Transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.”

Noting that, "no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above.”



“We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for a fare increase, it is, therefore, unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols,” part of the release indicated.



The road transport Council has however advised drivers to stop charging the 20% fare increment even “as we continue with the discussion on the appropriate adjustment, which will be signed by the representatives of the GRTCC and the GPRTU and communicate the same to you.”



Meanwhile, the recent proposals for transport fares increment are due to the increase in fuel prices.



