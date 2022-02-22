Transport fares to go up 15% effective February 26

File photo of a bus station

Prices of petroleum products goes up

Transport Unions lament losses in business operation



Passengers to bear brunt of the increase in transport fares



Users of commercial transport will have to brace themselves to pay more when commuting to their various destinations.



This is as a result of a 15% upward adjustment in transport fares agreed upon by road transport operators and the relevant ministry.



The implementation of the new price will take effect from Saturday, February 26, 2022.

It will be recalled that the transport operators had initially proposed a 30% fare increment but following a meeting on February 21 with various stakeholders, they settled on 15%.



“We kindly request all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post same at the loading terminals,” the transport group said in a statement issued after the meeting.



The increment in the transport fares has been occasioned largely by the spike in fuel prices in recent times as well as high import duty on vehicles, increase in the cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants are among the reasons.



See below the new prices

















