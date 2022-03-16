Transport fares to go up again – GPRTU

A file photo of a

Users of commercial transport may have to brace themselves up to pay more when commuting to their various destinations.



This is because the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is readying itself for an upward adjustment in transport fares.



In an interview with Accra – based Joy FM, Head of the GPRTU’s Communications, Abass Imoro, said the move has become necessary due to the spike in fuel prices.

“When we came out with this current adjustment, fuel price was at GH₵7.990 [per liter], so we are waiting for the 10 percent ratio so if it crosses to the GH₵8.8 [per litre], we will come out with a new price. That is the only way we can sustain our transport industry,” he said.



Mr. Abass said the government ought to be blamed for the continuous changes in transport fares.



According to him, the government has not implemented some solutions it proposed to mitigate against such occurrences.



He indicated that discussions have already begun amongst the leadership of the Union to decide on the percentage increment.



“We came up with this strategy which would have helped, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today, because internally, we have created our taxes, levies, and margins of which we engaged government about.

“If the government listened to us or was able to do something about it, we wouldn’t be here. So we need to do this to sustain our members,” he noted.



It will be recalled that GPRTU on Saturday, February 26, increased fares by 15 percent.



However less than a month later, it is requesting a review of the increment.



Stakeholders within the petroleum industry have predicted that petroleum products will from today March 16 begin to sell at GH₵11 per litre.