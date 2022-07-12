1
Menu
Business

‘Transport fares to increase in the coming week’ – GPRTU

Trotro Transport Fares 300x167 1 Transport fares to go up

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport operators bemoan harsh economic conditions

Road tolls abolished

Fuel prices increase

Commuters must brace up for new transport fares in the coming week, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced.

The reason for the new fares, the transport union said is a result of the incessant increment in petroleum products.

It added that the current economic situation also compounds their woes as transport operators, thus, the need to increase fares accordingly.

“Prices of petroleum and spare parts keep increasing day in and out coupled with other nuisance taxes,” it said in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb.

A litre of petrol currently sells at GH¢11.49 at most fuel pumps.

Although they did not state by which percentage the prices are expected to increase, the statement by the union said, “We are urging the general public to cooperate with us when they witness an increment on fares as been discussed with relevant stakeholders.”

The drivers’ union added that it will resist any attempt by the government to bring back the operation of tollbooths in Ghana.

"We are also cautioning the government not to start the tollbooth operations again as been hinted by our inside source. We will resist any attempt by the government to initiate the tollbooth operation.”

After its announcement in the 2022 budget, Minister for Roads and Highway Akwasi Amoako-Atta ordered the halt of the collection of road tolls in the country.

SSD/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Related Articles: