0
Menu
Business

Transport unions at Nkwanta South adamant over reduction in transport fares

Trotro Transport File Photo

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Some Transport operators in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region are still charging old lorry fares despite the reduction in fuel prices and subsequent reduction in fares nationwide.

Transport fares were expected to go down by 15.3 per cent effective Monday, December 19, 2022.

A directive announcing the reduction tasked commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and display them at their loading terminals.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the various terminals revealed that most transport unions are yet to charge the new fares.

They include the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Co-operative, Rural Action Society limited, and STC, except the Vision Express that had reduced its fares.

Mr Muniru Safianu, the Chairman, Nkwanta South GPRTU, in an interview with the GNA, said the leadership had not received any order from the head office to reduce the fares.

He said whenever there was an increment, they took orders from the leadership and so they were still waiting.

Nana Adaquah, Nkwanta South Vision Express Manager, said they had received information to reduce transport fares and had obliged.

“From Nkwanta to Accra is now GH¢ 90 instead of GH¢100, Nkwanta to Kumasi is GH¢200 instead of GH¢ 210, and Nkwanta to Koforidua reduced by GH¢10 to GH¢170,” he said.

Nana Adaquah pleaded with passengers to accept the new fares.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: