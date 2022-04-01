Transport unions vow to increase fares by 15% unless fuel prices are reduced

Fuel prices are expected to be reduced marginally effective Friday, April 1, 2022

Transport unions have served notice that the only thing that would halt the intended 15 percent increment in transport fares is if a litre of fuel is sold for GH¢8.80.

The unions say anything more than GH¢8.80 would mean an increment in transport fares in the country.



Speaking to 3FM’s Sunrise ahead of the intended reduction, the Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Unions (GPRTU), Ibrahim Abass Imoro, said “we had wanted to do that [Thurs]day”.



“We had organized a press conference to announce the fare increments but we heard there was going to be a reduction of fuel prices today so we pleaded with them [members] to postpone the announcement until the reduction of fuel prices today.”



Alhaji Moro added that “we have agreed to increase by 15% but if they are able to reduce fuel prices to less than GH¢8.80…we will not increase transport fares but anything less than GH¢8.80, we will definitely come up with new fares”.

“We are waiting for the reduction, if it is less than GH¢8.80, we have no cause to increase fares but if it is not that, we are ready to organize and come up with new fares today.”



The GPRTU man told Sunrise host Alfred Ocansey that “we are in an economic era so it’s not our fault”.



Prices at fuel stations



Sunrise checks by its Co-producer, Samuel Owusu Afriyie, at the time of filing this story on Friday morning around 8:30am indicated the following prices at the various fuel stations:



TOTAL

Diesel …GH¢10.39



Super/petrol … GH¢9.55



This means prices have not been changed.



GOIL



Diesel…GH¢10.40

Super/petrol…GH¢9.60



SHELL



Diesel changed…GH¢10.69 to GH¢10.49



Super/diesel …GH¢9.70 to GH¢9.40