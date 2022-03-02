TrendingGH: Drivers bemoan incessant hike in fuel price

Fuel price hits GH¢8

We sometimes resort to loans to fix our cars – Drivers



Government is playing with our emotions – Drivers



The incessant hike in fuel prices has taken a toll on vehicle owners whose cars run on fuel. Some drivers speaking on #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb, lamented the losses they run each day, considering fixing their cars should they break down, paying their bus conductors, and running their homes from their daily returns.



Fuel prices, on March 1st, hit GH¢8.290pesewas at some private fuel stations causing transporters to worry.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the drivers lamented how the skyrocketing fuel prices are going to affect their daily sales and budget.

“This whole increment is affecting us negatively. We are always running at a loss. Initially, we used to run on 50 cedis worth of fuel to Dodowa and back, but now even GH¢100 does not suffice,” a driver heading towards Dodowa lamented.



“We are really suffering. Government is toying with our emotions. After every day when we make sales, we run at a loss. We sometimes resort to loans to fix our cars when they break down and it is just not fair,” an irate driver bemoaned.



“Government should consider the fact that we have families to cater for from our daily sales and do something about the incessant fuel price hikes,” one driver added.



Despite the 15% increment in transport fares, some of the drivers say they run at losses as they wake up to new fuel prices all the time. They added that they had anticipated a further hike in pump prices hence proposing a 30 percent increment, which was not agreed upon.



“It is very terrible for me to understand. We were expecting a 30% increment in transport fares but after GPRTU sat with the government, they settled for 15%. They take us for granted and it is too bad,” another driver added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yusif Sulemana who is an energy expert has hinted that pump prices could hit GHC 10 per litre, if the Russia-Ukraine situation worsens.



This is the sixth time the price of fuel has increased in 2022. In January, fuel prices increased thrice with February recording two occasions of price increment, March also started on a not-so-good note for transporters as the first day of the month recorded a price increase which is the most recent increment recorded.



Watch the full interaction on GhanaWebTv below;



