Tropo Fish Farm reacts to Ghana Railway Development Authority's demolition report

Tropo Fish Farm has reacted to a report by Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) that the fish farm has not been earmarked for demolition.



In a release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said officers from GRDA, contractors for the railway project, and personnel from the police and military services were present on their premises to commence construction works for the railway in October 2021.



It added that the Ghana Railway Development Authority has not come through with the required compensation meant to be given to them (Tropo Fishing Farm)



"Our claim for compensation, although submitted in 2019, has not received any favourable response, thus far, from the key stakeholders, being the Ministry of Railway Development, the Ghana Railway Development Authority and until recently, the Lands Commission. Despite the lack of commitment in settling matters related to compensation officers of the GRDA and the contractors for the railway project, together with police and military personnel, forcefully entered unto our premises for commencement of construction works for the railway in October 2021," part of the release read.



"At this time, no stakeholder (particularly GRDA) had given us a commitment of payment of compensation. The constructional activities carried out on our premises were done in blatant disregard for our business continuity, the livelihood of our workers, and the quality of our output (fish) which is meant for human consumption," it added.



"Following our engagement of lawyers and commencement of legal action to safeguard our right to compensation, constructional activities were temporarily halted. In March 2022, these activities were resumed in earnest, even though, again, no commitment whatsoever towards the payment of compensation has been given."

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Railway Development Authority, Yaw Owusu, on March 31, 2022, said the ongoing railway project was taking place many meters away from the farm site.



He added that the Authority had engaged Tropo Farms on the best ways of executing their project while at the same time not destroying their farm, but that was not successful.



REJOINDER: We Are Not Demolishing Tropo Fish Farm: Ghana Railway Sets Records Straight



Accra, April 13 - Our attention has been drawn to a statement issued by the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) and carried on ghanaweb.com on March 31, 2022 as well as other news agencies.



Whilst disappointed with the factual inaccuracies and stark misrepresentation presented by the GRDA, we are not surprised by its statement as it ties in with its consistently stroppy stance taken since the year 2019.



We would like to state categorically for the record the following:



BACKGROUND

We are currently the largest producer of fish (popularly known as “Volta Catch”) in Ghana, producing about 30,000 kilogrammes of fish daily, and employing about 730 direct workers and 2000 partners/indirect workers in its supply chain who are mostly women.



Our principal facility is located at Mpakadan in the Eastern Region, on a land area which was compulsorily acquired by the Government of Ghana by an Executive Instrument (E.I. 23 of 2019) for the purpose of constructing a railway line and harbour terminal.



Our claim for compensation, although submitted in 2019, has not received any favourable response, thus far, from the key stakeholders, being the Ministry of Railway Development, the Ghana Railway Development Authority and until recently, the Lands Commission.



Despite the lack of commitment in settling matters related to compensation officers of the GRDA and the contractors for the railway project, together with police and military personnel, forcefully entered unto our premises for commencement of construction works for the railway in October 2021.



At this time, no stakeholder (particularly GRDA) had given us a commitment of payment of compensation. The constructional activities carried out on our premises were done in blatant disregard for our business continuity, the livelihood of our workers, and the quality of our output (fish) which is meant for human consumption.



Following our engagement of lawyers and commencement of legal action to safeguard our right to compensation, constructional activities were temporarily halted.



In March 2022, these activities were resumed in earnest, even though, again, no commitment whatsoever towards the payment of compensation has been given.



PROXIMITY OF RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION TO SITE AND PURPORTED TECHNICAL SOLUTION

It is public knowledge and capable of verification, that fish farming along the Volta Lake occurs in the lake and usually, a few meters away from the shoreline.



From our engagements with the GRDA and the contractors, it was confirmed that the construction of the railway line across our premises is to terminate at the waterfront with the construction of a proposed harbour terminal.



This position is further evident with cutting down of trees by the contractors and the clearing of a path across our premises leading to the waterfront. It is thus untrue that the construction of the railway project is happening away from the farm site.



We confirm that we were presented with a proposed technical “solution” with a suggestion that our business co-exists with the railway. This proposal has been unviable for many reasons, key of them being the effects of pollution (air, water, noise pollutions) on the pristine natural shoreline where we grow our fish and the likely resultant revocation of our certificates and licenses in consumer health and food safety, environmental standards and industry specifications.



Fish produced in an environment as will exist when the railway project is completed on our premises (whether rubber pads are provided under the rails or not, and assuming the fish even do survive somewhat) will be unhealthy and unfit for human consumption.



Further to this, experts from the Fisheries Commission, in a report to the Lands Commission, have corroborated this stance of our inability to co-exist with a railway, given our nature of business.



COMPENSATION CLAIM



In the statement from the GRDA, it was indicated that the proposed compensation sum being claimed by Tropo Farms Limited is an amount of “USD46.2 million (GHS153.36 million)”.

We would like to state emphatically that the compensation claim submitted in 2019 was GHS153.36 million. Using the then dollar-cedi exchange rate of 5.42, our compensation claim would be in the region of USD28.29 million. Even using the dollar-cedi rate of April 2022 will not result in the huge figure of USD46.2 million as put forward by the GRDA.



We wish to clarify that, this amount being claimed by us for compensation was the result of an independent valuation carried out by a reputable valuation firm. The valuation conducted took into account the market value of our land and the replacement value of our developments and structures, among other things.



It is our hope that the GRDA would prioritise the fulfilment of its obligations to affected landowners, as the acquiring governmental institution of the lands compulsorily acquired, over its attempts at maintaining a stainless public image through misrepresentations and weighted reports.



ISSUED BY MANAGEMENT OF TROPO FARMS LIMITED