Trotro now loading from Adjen Kotoku to Kasoa – Henry Quartey

• Commercial vehicle drivers are making hay while the sun shines at Adjen Kotoku

• This was made known by the Greater Accra Regional Minister



• He said there will be creation of jobs following the relocation of the Agbogbloshie onion sellers to Adjen Kotoku



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has disclosed that commercial vehicle drivers have started commuting traders from Adjen Kotoku to Kasoa.



This he described as refreshing because the concern raised about their transportation to the new market has been solved.



Henry Quartey stated that the opening of the Adjen Kotoku new market will also create jobs for the youth within the jurisdiction.

In an interview with the media during the demolition exercise on the Agbogbloshie onion market in Accra on July 1, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said, “It is refreshing to note that trotros have started loading from Adjen Kotoku to Kasoa…this is what we said, that it is going to open up the business there and will create more jobs there so we are happy.”



The Minister also noted that about 90% of the traders have moved to the new market and are making sales already.



The others moved to Kasoa to continue their businesses after receiving their share of the money allocated to them by the government.



The onion sellers at the Adjen Kotoku new market in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante admitted that business is running smoothly so far.



Meanwhile, they are calling on the Greater Accra Regional Minister to negotiate with financial institutions to establish banks in the market.

This, they said will save them from losing huge sums of monies to robbers.







