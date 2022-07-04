Tullow Ghana awards FPSO Nkrumah contract to Petrofac for operational support

File photo of Ghana's FPSO Nkrumah oil vessel

Source: Tullow Ghana

Tullow Ghana Limited (Tullow), operator of the offshore Jubilee and TEN fields, has awarded a 5-year contract to Petrofac Ghana (Petrofac) to support Operations and Maintenance activities on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah (KNK).

Petrofac is the largest amongst a number of companies, all of which are either indigenous Ghanaian firms or local joint ventures, which will assume the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the KNK FPSO following the expiry of Tullow’s contract with MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Ltd (MODEC) which ended on 30th June 2022.



Tullow as the field operator remains accountable for the safe and reliable operations in Jubilee, including the KNK FPSO.



The transition of the management of the KNK, prompted by the expiry of the MODEC contract, forms part of Tullow’s long-term vision to become a top-quartile production company in terms of safe operations, emissions control, increased reliability, and cost-efficiency.



The transition is expected to deliver improved safety performance, reduced operating costs and sustained production efficiency.

Commenting on the new partnership with Petrofac, Tullow Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir said: “this new partnership with Petrofac will leverage Petrofac’s years of experience in operating onshore and offshore facilities and will deliver improved operations on KNK. In particular, Petrofac’s experience in workforce training will be key in helping Tullow develop Ghanaian talent in leadership roles in the management of Ghana’s offshore facilities. As we embark on this change, I want to thank MODEC for the support they have provided us over the last twelve years.”



Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: “I’m delighted that we are continuing to grow our presence in Africa with valued long-term partner Tullow Oil. We bring our considerable global FPSO experience to Ghana, also putting us in a good position to support other similar facilities in the region. Petrofac has been in North Africa for more than two decades, and now we are building our presence across the continent, growing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners.”



Tullow and MODEC worked on a smooth transition of O&M services and achieved a seamless transition on 1 July 2022.