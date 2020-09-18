Tullow Ghana supports 2,170 BECE candidates for 2020 exam preparation

File Photo: Tullow Ghana

Source: Matilda Fokuo, Contributor

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) has supported 2,170 final year Junior High School (JHS) students in the Western Region in their preparations for the 2020 BECE final examinations. As part of the Company’s Educate to Innovate with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Project, TGL partnered with Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF) to provide sustained extra tuition for students in 21 schools.

Utilizing various platforms including mobile STEM Clinics, revision sessions with WAEC examiners and the first ever Tullow STEM radio programmes, students from 21 Project beneficiary schools of Tullow’s Educate to Innovate with STEM project received extra tuition and participated in practical experiments in Mathematics, Science and English.



The Educate to Innovate with STEM Project is one of TGL’s STEM initiatives aimed at promoting and supporting STEM education at the pre-tertiary level. The Project is implemented by YBF, with support from Ghana Education Service, in seven coastal districts (Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, Shama, Jomoro, Ellembelle, Ahanta West Districts and Nzema East Municipal Assembly) of the Western Region. In the last three years, the Project has supported approximately 10,000 students at JHS and Senior High School levels in the 21 Project beneficiary schools with after school tuition lessons in STEM, practical science lessons, industrial site visits and mentorship support.

Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Affairs Director, Tullow Ghana commented: “Tullow Ghana is committed to promoting STEM education and building the capacity of our youth in STEM. We are proud of the support we provide in STEM development and excited to have also found innovative solutions such as Tullow’s STEM radio school to prepare students during the COVID restriction period. Through the Safe School Model structure being run under Educate to Innovate with STEM, we have been able to adequately prepare final year JHS students for their BECE examinations and we wish them every success as they start their examinations on the 14th September.”



In furtherance of its commitment to Shared Prosperity in Ghana, Tullow Ghana supports STEM development with initiatives from kindergarten to tertiary education.

