Tullow, Jubilee partners to pay Ghana Navy GH¢23.5 milion for security

TEN oil field

Tullow, Jubilee Partners sign MoU

Ghana Navy to offer five-year security services at Jubilee and TEN oil fields



Navy would ensure security at Jubilee and TEN oil fields - Rear Admiral Yakubu



Tullow Ghana Limited and Jubilee Partners will be paying the Ghana Navy US$23.5 million for security services at the Jubilee and Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme (TEN) oil fields.



The US$23.5million deal forms part of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the three bodies, contracting a Ghanaian Navy vessel to provide security services at Jubilee and TEN oil fields for five years.



According to 3news.com, Deputy Managing Director of Jubilee partners, Cynthia Lumor said the MoU formed part of the commitment of partners to retool Ghana’s Navy for the mutual benefit of all parties.

She added that the partnership will ensure the protection of the Ghanaian waters by providing security services in the TEN and Jubilee fields and along the coast of Ghana.



“This partnership will ensure the protection of the Ghanaian waters by providing security services in the TEN and Jubilee fields and along the coast of Ghana. We believe that this will further strengthen the relationship between Tullow Ghana and the Ghana Navy,” the deputy managing director was quoted by 3news.com.



On his part, Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu applauded Tullow Ghana Limited and Jubilee Partners for the partnership with the navy.



“Tullow Ghana and the Jubilee Partners have demonstrated commitment to sustainable production by this collaboration," Rear Admiral Yakubu said.



“The Ghana Navy will ensure that we fulfil our contractual obligations to ensure a secured maritime space for the safe operation of the TEN and Jubilee fields,” he added.