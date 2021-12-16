Tullow oil’s board chair to visit Ghana

Tullow Oil logo

Chairman-designate of Tullow Oil plc Phuthuma Nhleko and Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir will pay a two-day working visit to Ghana from the 15th to 16th of December 2021.

In October 2021, Tullow Oil plc announced the appointment of Mr. Phuthuma Nhleko as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman-designate of Tullow Oil Plc to replace Dorothy Thompson, CBE, who announced her decision to step down from the Board in June 2021.



Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir said “this visit by Phuthuma underscores the importance of Ghana to Tullow. The 10-year Ghana Value Maximisation Plan, which started this year, will see Tullow invest $4.4billion in its Ghana assets and deliver over $10 billion to the government of Ghana.

“Phuthuma will play a key part in overseeing the execution of our strategy in Ghana and elsewhere, a strategy that is underpinned by our commitment to be Net Zero by 2030 and to re-establish ourselves as a leader in Africa.”



During the two-day visit, Phuthuma and Rahul will meet a number of key stakeholders including H.E. the President of Ghana, H.E. the Vice-President of Ghana and the Hon. Minister for Finance. Phuthuma and Rahul will also visit Takoradi and Tullow’s assets offshore.