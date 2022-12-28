0
Menu
Business

Tullow signs production-sharing deal for new offshore exploration licence in Côte d’Ivoire

Tullow Oil New Tullow will operate the licence with 90% equity, the remaining 10% is held by PetroCi

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) has signed production-sharing contract (PSC) for offshore exploration licence CI-803 in Côte d’Ivoire.

Tullow will operate the licence with 90% equity, the remaining 10% is held by PetroCi.

CI-803 covers an area of 1,345 square kilometres and is adjacent to licence CI-524 which is also held by Tullow (90%, operator) and PetroCi (10%).

With this new exploration licence, Tullow strengthens its position in the Tano Basin where significant prospectivity has been identified within the proven Cretaceous turbidite plays, similar to the plays which are producing in the adjacent TEN and Jubilee Fields.

The work programme for the initial two and a half years includes reprocessing of existing 3D seismic data, along with prospect evaluation.

In CI-524, a number of drill candidates are being matured while preparations continue for an exploration well to be drilled during 2024.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, commented: “This new licence underscores our strong commitment to investing in and unlocking the resource potential in Côte d’Ivoire. Our exploration strategy is focussed around existing producing fields in basins where we have a differentiated understanding, in this case through our deep understanding of the Tano Basin.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo