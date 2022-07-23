Tuobodom: Gari factory workers call for government support

The employees busy at work

The employees of the local gari processing factory at Tuobodom in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region are pleading with the government to urgently step in and help them.

The engineer, Mr. Peter Gbaedgo who founded the Gari Processing factory back in 1973, revealed in an interview with Angel News that nobody, not even the government, has visited them since that time to promote their business.



According to him, the gari business has long supported the local women, particularly the farmers who work in the region’s cassava crop areas.



“Even though the factory lacks many necessary equipment, with a little encouragement, it will be able to provide a sizable income to the women who have been employed by the local factory for years to process gari to feed Ghanaians’’ he stated.

“Doesn’t the government know that we are also contributing to support the nation? Many women get employment and their livelihoods from here. At least they should even recognise our efforts during the farmers day celebrations for we are also building the nation…”, Mr. Peter Gbaedgo submitted.



Because they have been consistently processing gari to feed the country, they thus urged Ghanaians to visit Tuobodom for more gari.