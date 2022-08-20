Two Ghanaian oil and gas professionals raise Ghana's flag high at SPE regional awards

A photo of the Ghanaian awardees

Source: Dr Riverson Oppong, Contributor

Two members of the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Ghana Section (SPE Ghana Section) have been awarded for their meritorious contributions to the oil and gas industry in Ghana and the African continent at large.

The team from Ghana; Dr. Riverson Oppong and James Allotey-Okai grabbed 2 out of 14 awards at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE).



SPE Regional awards recognize members who contribute exceptional service and leadership within SPE, as well as, making significant professional contributions within their technical disciplines at the SPE regional level.



Dr. Riverson Oppong - Commercial Manager at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited - was adjudge 2022 SPE Regional Service Award.



He has in the past received several regional and international awards including the Millennium Excellence award and the 2020 SPE Regional Young Professional Member Outstanding Service Award, among others.

Aside serving as the SPE Ghana Section Programs Chairman, Riverson is the incoming SPE Ghana Section Chairman and has contributed in diverse roles to the growth of SPE in Ghana and abroad as part of his over 13-year membership of the organization.



James Allotey-Okai, on the other hand won the 2022 SPE Regional Young Professional Member Outstanding Service Award.



The Regional Young Professional Member Outstanding Service Award recognizes contributions and leadership to the public, the community, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the petroleum engineering profession within the region.