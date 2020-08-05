Press Releases

Two-day nationwide orientation and training for membership of the newly constituted Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies

MLGRD

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), in collaboration with the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), is organising a series of two-day nationwide orientation and training programme for membership of the newly constituted Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAS).

The training will focus on improving the knowledge and understanding of the newly elected and appointed members of MMDAs on the following, among others:



i. Ghana's Decentralisation Policy and Local Governance System



ii. Roles and responsibilities of Assembly Members



ii. Localizing “Ghana Beyond Aid"

iv. District Assemblies and Public Health Emergency (COVID-19)



This important national exercise shall commence today 5th August, 2020 in 119 training centres in the 16 Regions across the country and would be completed by 28th August, 2020.



About 9000 Assembly members are expected to participate in this training programme and organisers have been directed to enforce all the protocols of COVID-19 at the various training centres.

Source: MLGRD

