U.S. and Ghana inaugurate new US$1.8 million energy efficiency testing lab

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan during a tour of the facility

United States' Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie Sullivan joined Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Michael Okyere Baafi, and other Ghanaian officials to formally inaugurate the new Air Conditioner and Refrigerator Test Laboratory at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) on November 18, 2021.

The U.S. government Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) funded $1.84 million for the project under the Ghana Power Compact, and the GSA contributed US$45,000.



The MCC Ghana Power Compact is investing over US$25 million (GH¢150 million) in advancing energy efficiency programs in Ghana, and the new laboratory is just one example of the U.S. government’s commitment to infrastructure investments in energy efficiency.



The laboratory is the first of its kind in West Africa, will help curtail the importation of low standard and poor-quality equipment and appliances to Ghana, and will reduce power consumption and related carbon emissions.



“The stakes in the climate crisis couldn’t be higher. We need to adopt clean energy technologies and improve energy efficiency everywhere. This laboratory will put Ghana in a leadership position, helping to enforce strong efficiency standards, reducing emissions, and saving Ghanaians money,” said Ambassador Sullivan at the inaugural event. “It will help ensure high energy-consuming electrical appliances meet the Energy Commission’s standards and support Ghana’s National Appliance Standards and Labeling Systems Program.”

The Government of Ghana implemented the project through the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA). MiDA formally handed over the new Air Conditioner and Refrigerator Test Laboratory to the GSA, an agency of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in today’s ceremony.



The building, laboratory equipment, and newly trained personnel will expand the capacity of the GSA and the Energy Commission (EC) to test the energy ratings of ductless room air-conditioning (RAC) systems and refrigerators.



The EC currently relies on third-party laboratory reports generated outside of Ghana.



The laboratory will ensure these high energy-consuming electrical appliances imported into Ghana meet the Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) under the EC and support Ghana’s National Appliance Standards and Labeling Systems Program.